Manuel Magdaleno, 78, of Beaumont

Manuel Magdaleno, 78, of Beaumont, died Tuesday, December 27, 2016. He was born on August 9, 1938, to Maria Campos Magdaleno and Agustin Magdaleno, in La Chorrera, Mexico. Manuel was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed taking care of animals. He was also a big soccer fan.

Survivors include his wife, Ma.de Jesus Loza; children, Susana; Margarita and her husband, Mario; and Modesto all of Beaumont; Celia and her husband, Eduardo of Paso Robles, California; Teresa and her husband, Nicolas; Juan and his wife, Irma; Agustin and his wife, Estela; Rosa and her husband, Mariano; Jose “Chuy” and his wife, Amanda; and Jorge “Nel” and his wife, Margarita; all of Beaumont; twenty-three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A gathering of Mr. Magdaleno’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2016, at Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2016, at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, 767 Avenue A, Beaumont. His interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont.