Mildred Maxine “Granny” Morgan, 97, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 29, 2016, at her home surrounded by loved ones.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 30, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Brother Keith Meyer, of Old First Orange Baptist Church. Burial will be follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Born in Nowata, Oklahoma, on August 15, 1919, she was the daughter of Frank and Stella Myers. Mildred was a member of Old First Orange Baptist Church and The Eastern Star. She loved gardening and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, John A. Morgan; son, Virgil Morgan; daughter-in-law, Betty Morgan; and grandson, Keith Morgan.

She is survived by her son, Bruce Arlo Morgan; daughter-in- law, Betty Morgan; grandchildren, Sheryl and James Bubba Parker, Donna Strickland, and Art and Lori Morgan; great-grandchildren, Heather, Hannah, Stormy, Rainy, Brody, and Karlie; and her great-great- grandchildren, Addison and Kinley.

Serving as pallbearers will be Art Morgan, Brody Morgan, Bubba Parker, Jack Holcomb, and Michael Camp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children at 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or to The Salvation Army, Texas Division at P.O. Box 36607, Dallas, TX 75235, or to the Orange Christian Services at 2518 W. Park Ave, Orange, TX 77630.