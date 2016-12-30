Mustangs’ Dallas tops All-Orange County team
By Dave Rogers
For The Record
Talk about some pressure.
Jack Dallas faced it by the ton and, like Taylor Swift, he shook it off.
That’s why the West Orange-Stark quarterback, leader of back-to-back state championship squads and winner of back-to-back title game Offensive Player of the Game awards, is the Most Valuable Player for The Record’s 2016 All-Orange County football team.
That’s back-to-back he’s been the Record’s all-county MVP.
Natch.
As a mere sophomore, Dallas quarterbacked a West Orange-Stark team that made it all the way to the state championship game, but came up short.
He and his Mustangs got ’er done Jack’s junior year, thumping Celina 22-3 as Dallas took home MVP honors from the state game.
Then, for a full year, West Orange-Stark faced the heat to repeat, what with 18 lettermen and 17 starters returning from that 13-3 season.
But the QB is the man in the pressure bubble and the Mustang back did not crack.
Dallas passed for 38 touchdowns and ran for 11 more, making him responsible for more than half of the 97 touchdowns scored by the WO-S offense in a season the Mustangs outscored their opposition 811-69.
The 16-0 campaign ended in a 24-6 win over Sweetwater for the Class 4A Division II state crown.
In his three season at quarterback, WO-S was 44-4, winning 40 of its last 42 games.
Two-way tackle Morris Joseph led the Mustangs “Chain Gang” defense that had a net give-up of zero points in 2016, scoring as many touchdowns (8 on interception and fumble returns) as it grudgingly surrendered to opposing offenses.
He is the All-Orange County Defensive Player of the Year.
Joseph was the leading tackler on a defense that gave up only 125.4 yards per game, 2.4 yards per play and 4.3 points per game.
The Chain Gang chalked up eight shutouts in 16 games and allowed only field goals and safeties in two others.
Behind it all was Cornel Thompson, whose success has been nothing short of amazing since he stepped up from the ranks of long-time defensive coordinator to take the head coaching job in 2011.
The All-Orange County Coach of the Year for 2016, a member of the WO-S coaching staff when the school opened in 1977, Thompson has led his teams to an overall record of 78-11, an 87.6 winning percentage.
In his six seasons, Mustang teams have never failed to win district and advance at least four rounds deep in the playoffs.
WO-S was the most successful of the five Orange County high schools in 2016 football competition, but all of them advanced to the postseason.
Vidor captured its first district championship since 1978 and signal caller Maverick Quirante earned the All-Orange County Offensive Player of the Year award.
His brother, Montana Quirante, was Offensive MVP on the same honors team in 2012.
Bridge City, under the direction of second-year head coach Dwayne DuBois, won the District 10-4A Division I title, the school’s first league championship since 2002.
Both Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Orangefield advance to the playoffs as district runners-up. It was a school-record fourth straight postseason appearance for Orangefield’s Bobcats while LC-M’s Battlin’ Bears were in the tournament for the third time in four years.
2016 All-Orange County Football
MVP – Jack Dallas, Sr., WO-S
Offensive Player of the Year – Maverick Quirante, Sr., Vidor
Defensive Player of the Year – Morris Joseph, Sr., WOS
Coach of the Year – Cornel Thompson, WOS
First team offense
QB – Beau Bickham, Sr., LCM
RB – Cayce Draper, Sr., Bridge City
RB – Jeremiah Shaw, Sr., WOS
RB – Christopher McGee, Sr., Orangefield
WR – Katon Brown, Jr., LCM
WR – Keion Hancock, Sr., WOS
OL – Zayne Trahan, Bridge City
OL – Donovan Leonard, Sr., Vidor
OL – Ryan Ragsdale, Sr., WOS
OL – Joseph Adams, Sr., Bridge City
OL – Luis Zuniga, Sr., LCM
OL – Te’Ron Brown, Sr., WOS
TE – Michael Teeples, Jr., Orangefield
K – Joseph Rainey, Jr., Orangefield
KR – Kentavious “K.J.” Miller, Sr., WOS
First team defense
DL – Mandel Turner-King, Sr., WOS
DL – Jesus Lopez, Sr., Vidor
DL – Ronald Carter, Sr., WOS
DL – Seth Green, Sr., Bridge City
LB – Justin Brown, Sr., WOS
LB – Cory Skinner, Sr., WOS
LB – Blake DiChiara, Jr., Bridge City
DB –Trey Guillory, Sr., LCM
DB – Justyn Romero, Jr., Bridge City
DB – Malick Phillips, Sr., WOS
DB – Zach Dischler, Jr., Orangefield
P – Brett Guy, 23, Sr., LCM
PR – Jarron Morris, Jr., WOS
Second team offense
QB – Byron Trahan, Sr., Bridge City
RB – Patrick Morris, Sr., Bridge City
RB – Chris Winters, Jr., LCM
RB – Haylon Leckelt, Sr., Vidor
WR – Hunter Denton, Bridge City
WR – Keegan Sonnier, Sr., LCM
OL – Brett Nunez, Sr., Vidor
OL – Brandon Jenkins, Sr., LCM
OL – Paul Ivory, Jr., WOS
OL – Seth Smith, Sr., Vidor
TE – Chase Boneau, Sr., Bridge City
Second team defense
DL – Hunter Fontenot, Sr., LCM
DL – Jalen Powdrill, Sr., WOS
DL – Te’Ron Brown, Sr., WOS
DL – Tony Cicio, Jr., Vidor
LB – Blake Bradley, Soph., Orangefield
LB – Kayne Williams, Sr., LCM
LB – Joey Cicio, Jr., Vidor
DB – DeMorris Thibodeaux, Jr, WOS
DB — Payton Berg, Sr., Vidor
DB – Brock Vincent, Sr., Vidor
DB – Zack Honeycutt, Sr., Bridge City