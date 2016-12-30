Myrtie Elizabeth Conner, 75, of Onalaska, died Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at CHI St. Luke’s Health , Lufkin. She was born on November 4, 1941, to Cora and Harvey Foster. Mrs. Conner enjoyed taking rides in the pontoon boat, gardening, and the company of her dog, Little Bit. She was an excellent cook and avid collector of elephant and chicken figurines.

Survivors include her husband, Edward “Ed” Conner; children, Michael Farr and his wife, Cheryl; Thersa Dawson and her husband, Gary; Ladd Cravey and his wife, Missy; Patty Conner and her husband, John; Charles Conner and his wife, Shellie; sister, Fran Moore; sister-in-law, Sharon Foster; eighteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; multiple niece and nephews; and other extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ernie Foster; daughter, Lisa Gillam; and son, Johnny Daniel.

A gathering of Mrs. Conner’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2016, at Broussard’s, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. Her funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Broussard’s, with interment to follow at Morse Cemetery, Buna.