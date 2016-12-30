Raymond Thomas Taylor, 90, of Beaumont, died Wednesday, December 28, 2016.

A gathering of Mr. Taylor’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 5, 2017, at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 700 Jefferson, Beaumont. A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 6, 2017, at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts of America, 1325 West Walnut Hill Lane, Irving, Texas 75015; or St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, P.O. Box 3309, Beaumont, Texas 77704.

