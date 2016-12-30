Virginia G. Marshall, 64, Orange

Virginia G. Marshall, age 64, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2016 in Orange, Texas. Virginia was born on August 30, 1952 in Orange, Texas to Shirley Coggins Roberson and Thomas Roberson and was a life-long resident of Orange, Texas. She enjoyed gardening and was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. She was a member of The Cowboy Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her three sisters; Scherry Becker of Orange, TX, Donna Bryant and her husband Donnie of Orange, TX and Regina Dragulski and her husband Gene of Hemphill, TX. AS well as numerous nieces and nephews.