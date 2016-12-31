Margaret Ellen Broussard, 70, of Orange, died Friday, December 30, 2016.

A gathering of Ms. Broussard’s family and friends will be 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 2, 2016, with a Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m., at Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2016, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 912 W Cherry Avenue, Orange. A graveside service will be 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2016, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 700 North Street, Suite M, Beaumont, Texas 77701; or The Humane Society of Southeast Texas, P.O. Box 1629, Beaumont, Texas 77704.