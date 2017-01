Orange County Friends meets several times each month for bridge, mah Jong, and many more activities. To find out more about our group, please visit our Facebook page at Orange County Friends or call Karen McKinney at 746-3730.

Wednesday, January 4 – Mah Jong 1:30 to 3:30

Thursday, January 5 – Bridge at the Garden District at 11 am

Monday, January 9 – Book Club 2 pm

Monday, January 16 – Night Bunco 6 pm