Dana Lee Adams, 55, of Beaumont, died Monday, December 26, 2016.

A gathering of Ms. Adams' family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2017, at Broussard's. 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2017, at Woodland Baptist Church, 1860 West Lucas, Beaumont, with her interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House Houston, 1907 Holcombe Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77030 or mc@rmhhouston.org.