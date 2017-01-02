JoAnn Ousley Kibodeaux, 76, of Orange, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on January 1, 2017, in Port Arthur, Texas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 5, 2017, at St. Helen Catholic Church in Orangefield. Officiating will be Reverend Joseph P. Daleo. Burial will follow at Jett Cemetery in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a rosary at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Orange, Texas, on July 30, 1940, she was the daughter of Claude and Gladys Maud Ousley. JoAnn was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church where she started the Altar Society and was head of the Prayer Chain Committee. She enjoyed music, playing the piano, and singing. JoAnn loved her children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Sidney Lee Kibodeaux; her son, Sidney Kibodeaux, Jr.; and her sister, Linda McGuire.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Gary Kibodeaux, of Orangefield, Lesa Riley and husband Patrick, of Little Cypress, Robert Kibodeaux and wife Loretta, of Pine Forest, and Dona Rach and husband Gerald, of McLewis; grandchildren, Kim Vogt and husband Jarrod, Justin Riley, Jared Hutchison and wife Sarai, Jennifer Kibodeaux, and Lane Rach; great-grandchildren, Shelby Vogt, Jacob Vogt, and Colton Hutchison; and her brother, Tim Ousley and his wife Paula.

Serving as pallbearers will be Justin Riley, Jared Hutchison, Lane Rach, Brian Ousley, Steven Ousley, Tommy Miles, and Jarrod Vogt. Honorary pallbearers are Tim Ousley and Barbara Hickey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Helen Catholic Church at 8105 FM 1442, Orange, TX 77630.