Mary Louise Larkin Nellis, 65, of Nederland, died Sunday, January 1, 2017. She was born on July 4, 1951, in Merryville, Louisiana, to Mary Alice Huntley and Hank Edwin Larkin.

Mary worked for Nederland I.S.D. for over thirty-one years, the majority of those years spent driving a bus. She was fondly known as “Momma Mary” to all her coworkers and friends. Mary enjoyed attending all her grandchildren’s events and activities, and will be remembered as a loving and giving mother and maw-maw to everyone.

Survivors include her daughters, Kimberly Bernard and her husband, Michael and Tracy Henry and her husband, Robert, all of Nederland; sons, Brian Nellis and his wife, Emily, of Nederland and John Nellis, Jr. of Kernersville, South Carolina; grandchildren, Kristen, Katilyn, Cody, Elizabeth, Mynda, and Daniel; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Coston, and Ryan; and parents, Hank and Crystal Larkin of DeRidder, Louisiana;

She was preceded in death by her husband of thirty-eight years, John Nellis, Sr.; mother, Mary Sisson; brother, Tommy Larkin; and step-brother, Mark.

A gathering of Mrs. Nellis’ family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2017, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. Her funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2017, at Broussard’s, with her graveside committal to follow at 3:00 p.m., at Newton Cemetery, Newton.

About The Record Newspapers