Robert Lee Luksic, 78, of Saint Gabriel, Louisiana, passed away on December 29, 2016, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange, Texas. Officiating will be Pastor Joseph Howlett, of Grace Lutheran Church.

Born in Joliet, Illinois, on September 15, 1938, he was the son of Ignatuis and Freida Luksic. Robert was a veteran of the United States Air Force and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Carl and Ryland Luksic.

He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Luksic; daughter, Heidi Luksic Hyder and husband Chris, of Orange; grandson, Chase Comeaux and wife Amber; granddaughter, Baylie Comeaux; and great-grandchildren, Lela and Lilly Comeaux.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chase Comeaux, Ryen Llewellyn, Chris Hyder, Danny Wells, and Baylie Comeaux.