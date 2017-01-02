Shahn Eric Waltmon, 44, of Silsbee, died Thursday, December 29, 2016. He was born on October 11, 1972, in Beaumont, to Linda Gail Waltmon.

Shahn was a pipefitter in the construction industry. He enjoyed his Harley, video games and the Dallas Cowboys. But, most of all, he loved spending time with the love of his life, his wife Sarah.

Survivors include his wife, Sarah Waltmon of Silsbee; sisters, Amy Magness and Kia Thornton; and a host of many cousins, relatives and other close friends.

He was preceded in death by mother, Linda Waltmon and grandmother, Ethel Waltmon.

A memorial service for Mr. Waltmon will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., at St. Louis Catholic Church, 315 W Buccaneer Drive, Winnie. A private family committal was held under the direction of Broussard’s, 134 West Buccaneer Drive, Winnie.

A GoFundMe.com account has been set up for Mr. Waltmon and in lieu of flowers the family requests donations to that account. https://www.gofundme.com/shahn-waltmons-funeral-expenses