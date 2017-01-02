Verlyn “Maw Maw” Wright Baber, 91, of Beaumont died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 1, 2017 at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas. She was born on May 15, 1925 in Bronson, Texas to Luther and Julia Wright. Maw Maw worked for Southwestern Bell as a phone operator for many years, and was a faithful member of North End Baptist Church.

If you missed a holiday or birthday, you always received a heartfelt card in the mail. Maw Maw always put her family first. She was the quintessential mother and grandmother and she will never be replaced.

Maw Maw is survived by her daughter-in-law, Sarah Stafford; step-son, Billy Baber and his wife, Judy; grandchildren, Grace Baber; Anna Baber Childs and her husband, Patrick; Ellen Baber; David Baber and his fiancé, Pam Causey; Sheri Baber Sherwin and her husband, Jon; great-grandchildren, Taylor Grace Hughes, Stafford Wayne Baber, Matthew Sherwin, and Nathan Sherwin; sister, Helen Minnis; several nieces and nephews; and many dear close friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Virgie; brother, Winfred; her loving husband of sixty-five years, Bill Baber, Jr.; son, Kenneth Wayne Baber; and her adopted son, Larry Stafford.

A gathering of Mrs. Baber’s family and friends will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at North End Baptist Church, 5115 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont, with her interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.

Memorial contributions may be made to North End Baptist Church, 5115 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont, Texas 77706; or The American Heart Association, P.O. Box 841125, Dallas, Texas 75284.