Wilma “Wimmie” Jackson, 86, of Votaw, died Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Magnolia Place Healthcare, Liberty. She was born on May 13, 1930, in Votaw, to Frances Elizabeth Jordan and James Robert Sumrall.

Survivors include her children, Sandra Brown her husband, Bill, of LaBelle; Robert Jackson and his wife, Elaine, of Votaw; Karen Burks and her husband, Danny, of Hardin; and Florinda Caruthers and her husband, Jimmy, of Votaw; sister-in-law, Nita Taylor and her husband, Wayne, of Henderson; ten grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of sixty-two years, Earl Jackson; and twelve brothers and sisters.

A gathering of Mrs. Jackson’s family and friend will be from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at Votaw Worship Center, 3160 FM 2798, Votaw. Her funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at Votaw Worship Center, with interment to follow at Votaw Cemetery, Votaw.