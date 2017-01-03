Judy Margarette Prince, 75, of Kountze, died Friday, December 30, 2016, at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont. She was born on February 13, 1941, in Kountze, to Oselea Dickens and Glover DeWitt Prince. She was a retired teletype operator for the Beaumont Police Department.

Survivors include her siblings, John Paul Prince of Kountze; and Priscilla Ortegon of Spring; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Glover D. Prince, Jr. and Edwin A. Prince.

A gathering of Ms. Prince’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at Broussard’s, 530 West Monroe, Kountze. Her funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 5, 2017, at Broussard’s, with interment to follow at Holland Cemetery, Kountze.