Rock ‘n roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis will perform at 8:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6, inside the Grand Event Center of the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles, La., for ages 21 and older. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased at all Ticketmaster outlets.

For The Record- By Tommy Mann Jr.

A new year has arrived and a big year of live entertainment is on the horizon featuring national acts, family theater and much more. Make the most of the year and enjoy some live music whenever possible, and be sure to check out www.localmusicguide.net for information on upcoming shows, artists and venues.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Roger Tienken @ Rush Lounge

Thursday, Jan. 5

Derryl Singletary @ Blue Martini

Blake Sticker @ The Grill

Tin Pan Alley @ Larry’s French Market

Alex Rozell @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Tim Burge @ The Rodair Roadhouse

3HG @ Rush Lounge

David Lee Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern

Friday, Jan. 6

Jerry Lee Lewis @ Golden Nugget Casino

Satellite @ Blue Martini

Paul Gonsoulin @ Cecil’s

Tyler Darby @ Dylan’s

Johnn Cessac @ Just One More Tavern

Still Cruisin’ @ Larry’s French Market

Ward, Bowen and Steinman @ The Logon Cafe

Caylan Daughrity @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Snafu @ Madison’s

The Kings of Mojo @ Neches Brewing Company

Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza – Calder Ave.

Rick Danna @ New York Pizza – Neches St.

The Chris Shearman Experience @ Rikenjaks

3HG @ Rush Lounge

Tim Burge and George Dearborn @ Sawdust Saloon

Saturday, Jan. 7

Satellite @ Blue Martini

The Fabulous Hellcats @ The Capri Club

Michael Krajicek @ Cecil’s

Angel Siren, Knuckle Deep, Caylan Daughrity @ Dylan’s

Alex Rozell @ The Grill

Jackie Caillier and Cajun Cousins @ Larry’s French Market

Book of Days @ The Logon Cafe

Pug Johnson @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

The Teague Brothers Band @ Madison’s

Mirages, Beauty School Massacre, Aurum @ The Red Room

The RKW Show @ Rikenjaks

Electric Circus @ Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center

Curse and the Cure @ The Rodair Roadhouse

3HG @ Rush Lounge

Doc Mojoe, Dirty D, Silky Dave Experience @ Texas Rose Saloon

Sunday, Jan. 8

Jay Ecker Jazz Quartet @ Rikenjaks

3HG @ Rush Lounge

Wayne Cook @ Suga’s Deep South

Monday, Jan. 9

Caleb Paul @ Rush Lounge

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Rob Copeland @ Dylan’s

Tyler Darby and Pug Johnson @ Madison’s

Brittany Pfantz @ Rush Lounge

Jimmy Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern