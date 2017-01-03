Entertainment for the week
Rock ‘n roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis will perform at 8:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6, inside the Grand Event Center of the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles, La., for ages 21 and older. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased at all Ticketmaster outlets.
A new year has arrived and a big year of live entertainment is on the horizon featuring national acts, family theater and much more. Make the most of the year and enjoy some live music whenever possible, and be sure to check out www.localmusicguide.net for information on upcoming shows, artists and venues.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Roger Tienken @ Rush Lounge
Thursday, Jan. 5
Derryl Singletary @ Blue Martini
Blake Sticker @ The Grill
Tin Pan Alley @ Larry’s French Market
Alex Rozell @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Tim Burge @ The Rodair Roadhouse
3HG @ Rush Lounge
David Lee Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern
Friday, Jan. 6
Jerry Lee Lewis @ Golden Nugget Casino
Satellite @ Blue Martini
Paul Gonsoulin @ Cecil’s
Tyler Darby @ Dylan’s
Johnn Cessac @ Just One More Tavern
Still Cruisin’ @ Larry’s French Market
Ward, Bowen and Steinman @ The Logon Cafe
Caylan Daughrity @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Snafu @ Madison’s
The Kings of Mojo @ Neches Brewing Company
Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza – Calder Ave.
Rick Danna @ New York Pizza – Neches St.
The Chris Shearman Experience @ Rikenjaks
3HG @ Rush Lounge
Tim Burge and George Dearborn @ Sawdust Saloon
Saturday, Jan. 7
Satellite @ Blue Martini
The Fabulous Hellcats @ The Capri Club
Michael Krajicek @ Cecil’s
Angel Siren, Knuckle Deep, Caylan Daughrity @ Dylan’s
Alex Rozell @ The Grill
Jackie Caillier and Cajun Cousins @ Larry’s French Market
Book of Days @ The Logon Cafe
Pug Johnson @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
The Teague Brothers Band @ Madison’s
Mirages, Beauty School Massacre, Aurum @ The Red Room
The RKW Show @ Rikenjaks
Electric Circus @ Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center
Curse and the Cure @ The Rodair Roadhouse
3HG @ Rush Lounge
Doc Mojoe, Dirty D, Silky Dave Experience @ Texas Rose Saloon
Sunday, Jan. 8
Jay Ecker Jazz Quartet @ Rikenjaks
3HG @ Rush Lounge
Wayne Cook @ Suga’s Deep South
Monday, Jan. 9
Caleb Paul @ Rush Lounge
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Rob Copeland @ Dylan’s
Tyler Darby and Pug Johnson @ Madison’s
Brittany Pfantz @ Rush Lounge
Jimmy Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern