For The Record- Dave Rogers

Orange County elected officials smile for the cameras after taking their oaths of office at a Swearing-In ceremony at the 128th District Courtroom on New Year’s Day. From left, they are constable Lane Mooney, sheriff Keith Merritt, county clerk Brandy Robertson, county commissioners John Gothia and Johnny Trahan, tax assessor-collector Karen Fisher and constable Mark Philpott. All were elected or re-elected to office in November with their new terms starting Jan. 1, 2017.

Judge Swears cutline: (I’d suggest cropping out the bench sitter.)

County Court At Law Judge Mandy Rogers, left, swears in County Court At Law No. 2 Judge Troy Johnson, right, during Sunday’s Swearing-In ceremony at the 128th District Court in the Orange County Courthouse. Both newly elected and re-elected officials must take an oath of office to start each term.