For The Record- Staff Report

After thirty-four (34) years, long time United Way of Orange County Executive Director, Linn Cardner, is retiring. With the announcement of her retirement, an extensive search was conducted to find her replacement. Effective January 3, 2017, the United Way of Orange County is excited to announce the new President/CEO, Maureen McAllister.

Maureen was formerly the Chief Operating Officer at Sabine Federal Credit Union and has worked and served in various organizations within the Orange Community for over 20 years. Her previous work experience and community involvement will be a huge asset to the United Way of Orange County and to the agencies it serves.