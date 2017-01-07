Barney Leblanc, 57, of Groves, died Thursday, January 05, 2017. He was born on January 14, 1959, in Port Arthur, to Barbara Hebert and Kerney Leblanc.

Barney was a United States Navy Veteran. He loved his family and friends, woodworking, geo-caching, painting, traveling, and his cats.

Survivors include his wife, Anita Leblanc of Groves; mother, Barbara Hebert of Nederland; daughters, Natasia McNeer of Lumberton and Kashia McCord of Groves; adopted daughter, Tristie Burge; son, Jeff Leblanc of Nederland; sisters, Phyllis Parish of Groves and Mitzi Woods of Nederland; grandchildren, Lilly McNeer and Nash McNeer of Lumberton, Patience Grubbs and Wyatt Rathjen of Nederland; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jara Leblanc; and his father, Kerney LeBlanc.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Mr. Leblanc may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/for-the-family-of-barney-leblanc.

A gathering of Mr. Leblanc’s family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m., with his funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 8, 2017, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His cremation arrangements will be handled through Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard’s, Nederland.