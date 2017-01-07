Barney Leblanc, 57, Groves
Barney Leblanc, 57, of Groves, died Thursday, January 05, 2017. He was born on January 14, 1959, in Port Arthur, to Barbara Hebert and Kerney Leblanc.
Barney was a United States Navy Veteran. He loved his family and friends, woodworking, geo-caching, painting, traveling, and his cats.
Survivors include his wife, Anita Leblanc of Groves; mother, Barbara Hebert of Nederland; daughters, Natasia McNeer of Lumberton and Kashia McCord of Groves; adopted daughter, Tristie Burge; son, Jeff Leblanc of Nederland; sisters, Phyllis Parish of Groves and Mitzi Woods of Nederland; grandchildren, Lilly McNeer and Nash McNeer of Lumberton, Patience Grubbs and Wyatt Rathjen of Nederland; and numerous other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jara Leblanc; and his father, Kerney LeBlanc.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Mr. Leblanc may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/for-the-family-of-barney-leblanc.
A gathering of Mr. Leblanc’s family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m., with his funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 8, 2017, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His cremation arrangements will be handled through Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard’s, Nederland.