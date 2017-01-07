Charles “Junior” Ray O’Neal Jr., 62, died Wednesday, January 4th, 2017 at his home in Lafayette, LA surrounded by his family. A native of Clarksville, TX he was a longtime resident of Lafayette, LA. Junior was a corporate pilot and ordained Baptist minister who enjoyed woodworking, hunting, barbeques and crawfish boils. He also enjoyed being a drone pilot and was a New Orleans Saints fan. Visitation will be Friday, January 6, 2017 beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Pine Forest Baptist Church with interment to follow at Williamson Cemetery in Vidor. Junior is survived by his loving wife Diane “Sissy” O’Neal of 40 years; 3 daughters, Cassie Lacombe and husband George of Youngsville, LA, Lacey Haynes and husband Matthew of The Woodlands, TX, and Bethany Moore and husband Hal of Carencro, LA, and 1 son; Adam O’Neal and wife Carley of Lafayette, LA. Junior is also survived by 7 grandchildren; Lily Diane, Benjamin, Charles Mitchell, Elizabeth, Rebecca, Olivia, and Jude, 1 sister; Carroll Gilcrease, 1 brother; Tom O’Neal and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. Junior was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Ray O’Neal Sr. and Dorothy Mae O’Neal and 1 son, Matthew Grant O’Neal.

