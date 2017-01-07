Claudia B. Ogden, 74, died Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 at home surrounded by her family. A native of Columbus, Georgia she was a longtime resident of Vidor and a member of the 4-H Club. She loved animals, going on cruises and cooking. Claudia was a senior citizen advocate who stood up for senior’s rights and worked as a Social Worker in numerous nursing facilities. She loved to spend quality time with her family and friends. A memorial gathering will be on Friday, January 13, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor with her memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Claudia is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Charles Ogden; 2 daughters, Elizabeth L. Walker of Vidor and Tanya Sowell of Denham, LA; and 1 son, John S. Walker of Vidor. She is also survived by 1 sister, Virginia B. Neal and husband Edward of South Carolina; and 4 dogs; Harley, Gidget, Millie and Jenny. Claudia was preceded in death by her parents, Deumah Bishop and Marian Burns. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor.

