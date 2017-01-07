Edward Lee Perry, 73, of Beaumont, died Thursday, January 5, 2017. He was born on September 4, 1943, in Decherd, Tennessee, to Francis Pauline Potts Perry and Clarence Edward Perry. Edward served his country in the United States Army in the 327 Brigade of the 101st Airborne and later retired in 1986 from General Motors Division. He also worked for Priority One for ten years.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Perry of Sour Lake; children, Stephanie Pitts and her husband, Ron, of Silsbee; Darryl Perry and his wife, Sheila, of League City; Virgil Perry and his wife, Jodie, of Manteno, Illinois; Rebecca Edwards and her husband, Nelson, of New Lenox, Illinois; Jessie Andersen and her husband, David, of Silsbee; Billie Rae Perry of Williams Bay, Wisconsin; Robert Perry of Williston, North Dakota; Katherine Perry of Wilmington, Illinois; and James Austin of Sour Lake; grandchildren, Amber Pattarozzi and her husband, Terry; Jimmy Pitts; Steven Pitts; Seth Perry and his wife, Rachel; Nicholas Perry; Nathan Perry; Matthew Perry; Daniel Perry; Jacob Perry; Nicole Perry and her husband, Shaun; Brandon Perry; Dillon Perry; Kyle Edwards; Madison Edwards; David Andersen; Ben Andersen; and Brice Omoar; great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Anthony, Addison, R.J., Olivia, Layla, Travis, Danika, Peyton, Blake, Brayden, and Elizabeth; brothers, Virgil Henry Perry and his wife, Denise and Ray Perry and his wife, Sandy; and sisters, Paulette Basile and her husband, Norman and Sharon Carrier and her husband, Paul. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Billy Dean Perry; and mother of his children, Betty Perry.

A gathering of Mr. Perry’s family and friends will be 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Saturday, January 7, 2017, at Broussard’s, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. His funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 8, 2017, at Broussard’s. His committal will be held at Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont.

Immediately following the funeral service, family and friends are welcome to gather at the Silsbee Country Club, 6200 Country Club Road, Silsbee.