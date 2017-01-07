Hazel Marie Balducci, 93, of Sour Lake, died Thursday, January 5, 2017, at Kountze Nursing Home, Kountze. She was born on August 24, 1923, to Annie Coker and Frank Smith.

Survivors include her son, Richard Balducci of Sour Lake; sisters-in-law, Noami Ippolito of Austin; Gayle Vanskike of Texas City; and Joyce Kleimann of Hitchcock; nieces, JoAnn Beth of Houston; and Edith Shirley of Huntsville; nephews, Delmer Smith and Carrell Smith of Leon; and munerous other nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert Paul Balducci; and several brothers and sisters.

A gathering of Mrs. Balducci’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Monday, January 9, 2017, at Broussard’s, 530 West Monroe, Kountze. Her funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at Broussard’s, with interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery, Batson.

