Judy Worthy, 71, of Nederland, died Thursday, January 05, 2017. She was born on March 3, 1945, in Knoxville, Tennessee, to Pearl and Willie Daugherty.

Survivors include her children, Kathie Janik and her husband, John, of Alaska; Sheila Yarbrough and her husband, Mark, of Lumberton; Lisa Renee Cooper of Port Arthur; James Worthy, Jr. and his wife, Ashley, of Carville; and Alice Badeaux and her husband, Mitchell, of Port Neches; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Jewel Chambers and her husband, Steve; Mary McCoy and her husband, Steve; and brother, Glenn Daugherty and his wife, Melissa.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Worthy, Sr.; parents; and sisters, Brenda Braden and Paulette Jones.

A gathering of Mrs. Worthy’s family and friends will begin at 2:00 p.m., with her funeral service to follow at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, January 7, 2017, at Central Baptist Church, 903 Avenue B, Port Neches, no graveside service following. Her cremation arrangements will be handled through Broussard’s Crematorium, under the direction of Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

