Mary Jeanette McCreight, 87, of Saratoga, died Friday, January 6, 2017. She was born on November 29, 1929, in Mont Belvieu, to Myrtle Patterson Taylor and Pete Taylor. Mrs. McCreight worked forty-six years in the Hardin County Tax Assessor Collector’s office.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Hollier and her husband, Todd, of Nederland; grandchild, Jacob Hollier of Beaumont; sister, Margaret Wright of Woodville; nieces, Carolyn Huerkamp of Beaumont and Suzanne Nall of Fort Worth; and great-nephew, Chris McCallon of Beaumont. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gayle McCreight; brother, Ted Taylor; and niece, Cindy Johnson.

A gathering of Mrs. McCreight’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Monday, January 9, 2017, at Broussard’s, 530 West Monroe, Kountze. Her funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at Broussard’s, with her interment to follow at Old Hardin Cemetery, Kountze.