Sherrie Marie Cole age 38, a resident of Vinton, Louisiana, passed away on January 5, 2017.

She is survived by her children, Mikayla Cole and Jadestin Mitchell, mother, Reba Bartholamew and husband, Robert of Vinton, Louisiana, brothers, Gary Cole of Orange, Texas and Willie Cole of Port Neches, Texas and her grandmother, Minnie Smith of Edna, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her father Loranza Cole, Jr.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2017 beginning at 3:00 P.M. at Calvary Baptist Church, West Orange, Texas. Pastor David Milner will be officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Riley Smith Funeral Home, DeQuincy, Louisiana.