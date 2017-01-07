Virginia Holm, 82, of Nederland, died Thursday, January 5, 2017. She was born on February 13, 1934, in Forrest, Mississippi, to Janie and Horace McQueen.

Survivors include her sons, Randy Holm of Nederland and Jeff Holm and his wife, Lisa, of Willis; daughter, Geri Ward and her husband, James, of Magnolia; grandchildren, Candice, Jared, Katelyn, Tyler, Alayna, and Madison; great-grandchildren; Coy and Sofia; brother Buddy McQueen; and sister, Mable Dobry.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Holm; two brothers; and two sisters.

A memorial service for Mrs. Holm will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 9, 2017, at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, 101 Block Street, Port Neches, under the direction of Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Holm’s memory to American Cancer Society, #4 Bayou Brandt, Suite B, Beaumont, Texas 77706.