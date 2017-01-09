Joyce Layfield, 79, died Friday, January 6th, 2017 at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. She was a longtime resident of Vidor, TX who loved to spend quality time with her family and grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, January 9, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor with her funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Alford Layfield of Vidor; 2 sons, Larry Layfield of Vidor and Darrell Layfield and his wife Nikki also of Vidor; 4 granddaughters, Heather Layfield, Erica Layfield, Haley Ridley and her husband Adam, and Kylie Layfield; 6 great grandsons and 3 sisters; Linda McDowell of Vidor, Mary Rutledge of Longview, TX and Patricia Horn of Arkansas. She was preceded in death by 3 sisters.

About The Record Newspapers