Standing-Back Row L to R- Aiden Fukuda, Carson Drucker, Braddock Willis, Seth Kelon, Tommy Romero, Jesus Romero,Marlee Woodruff,

Front Row L to R -Austin Ramirez, Kason Smith, Dakota Powers

Bridge City Middle School Chess Team competed in the Silsbee Invitational Chess Tournament on Saturday, January 28th. Seth Kelone placed 3rd, Marlee Woodruff placed 5th and Branick Willis placed 6th. All our chess players showed excellent Cardinal Character and had a great time!