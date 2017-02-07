HOW WILL FUTURE COMPARE WITH THE PAST

Mark your calendar, as of Jan. 15, 2017, with the last survey of the jobs monthly report, 227,000 jobs were reported, with a low 4.8 unemployment. Under the Obama Administration surveys showed 19 straight months of jobs growth. Trump took over on Jan. 20. You might want to keep those figures and check them again on Jan. 20, 2020, to see what success the Trump Administration had. Other Obama successes, 2016 was a record year for new auto sales and new home startups, interest rates remains at an all time low. For most of the last three years gas at the pump has remained under $2 a gallon, the price when Trump took over. The Affordable Care Act has added 20 million plus to the insurance roles, folks who previously had no coverage. Experts say repealing the Act would kill millions of jobs nationwide. Officials, including Trump and Tom Price and the Administration are a long way from fulfilling one of Trump’s most repeated promises. Trump admitted to Bill O’Reily Sunday that it may be 2018 before a replacement. He had vowed Obamacare would be gone on day one and replaced with a secret plan. Also on the O’Reily interview Trump said, “It’s time to get tough on foreign leaders,” while showing his respect for killer, thug Vladimir Putin. I made two predictions several months ago. One Trump would never release his tax returns, he’s hiding too much. The other was that he would never fall out with or put Putin in a bad light because he would be leaving too many billions on the table. It’s all about the Trump brand. He won’t be president always and the bottom line is to make the Trump family one of the nations wealthiest. The Trump Administration will bring many problems for the United States from Dodd-Frank to immigration and a pick and choose travel ban that excludes some Muslim countries and bans others. One-hundred of the Unites States largest companies have filed briefs to oppose the brand. Seventy-three million people voted against Donald Trump. He lost the popular vote by 10 million. Hillary beat him by three million, other candidates got seven million. Those voters are still out there but he has an estimated 18 million supporters who would stand in front of a oncoming train for him. They believe anything he says. He could pee on their leg and convince them its raining and those are the people he appeals to with his off the wall comments. “Don’t forget, mark your calendars.” *****I must move on. Come along, it won’t do you no harm.

GREATEST COMEBACK, OVERTIME SUPER BOWL

Last week, I said I would never bet against Tom Brady and Coach Bill Belichick. With my heart rather than my brain I predicted an Atlanta Falcon win with Bridge City’s Matt Bryant kicking a 54-yard field goal to seal the game. That opportunity came for Matt, a field goal would have put Atlanta ahead by 11 points forcing the Patriots to have to score twice. Instead the Falcons went backwards until it was fourth and 33. They had to punt. Behind by eight points Brady led the Patriots on a 91-yard drive and with 2:33 left, tied the game 28-28 to put the game in overtime. The Patriots won the toss and drove 75 yards to seal the victory 34-28. Atlanta never touched the ball in overtime. I will always believe if Bryant could have been allowed to kick that 50 yard field goal Atlanta would have won. The truth is that they blew a 28-3 lead in the second half. Brady led the Patriots on four consecutive scoring drives to erase the 25 point deficit. He became the first quarterback to win five Super Bowls. He cemented his legacy as the greatest to ever play the game. He staged the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, in the only overtime game ever played. Brady has had plenty of accomplishments in his 17 year career, countless records, but nothing compares to this game. Any eight-year-old youngster who watched Sunday’s Super Bowl in Houston will recall this super thriller when he’s 80 years old. The New England Patriots have been the model of consistency in the NFL. Belichick and Brady have been together 17 seasons. They won their first Super Bowl 15 years ago. Brady will turn 40 in August, Belichick is 64. How long can they last? George Blanda set a record as the oldest quarterback in 1978 at age 48. Brady, when asked by Terry Bradshaw, who entered the day Sunday sharing the honor of winning with four titles, if he planned to retire, Brady responded, “Hell no, there is no way I’m retiring, I’m having too much fun. I’ve worked too hard to get to this point.” There’s a certain point when age strips all quarterbacks of their physical gifts. As for the Atlanta Falcons, they can be back; this was never supposed to be their year. They’re still young, especially on defense. Coach Dan Quinn is only in his second season. The future is on their side to make more playoffs. Giving up a 25 point lead to lose the Super Bowl however will linger and be painful for awhile. As for me, I’ll always regret that Matt Bryant didn’t get the chance to kick the field goal that would have changed history and given Matt a Super Bowl win.

TURNING BACK THE HANDS OF TIME

10 YEARS AGO-2007

Orange native Wade Phillips, born June 21, 1947, in a downtown Orange hospital is named head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Wade’s dad, O.A. “Bum” Phillips, is also an Orange native, born at home on John Street. Wade’s first coaching job was at Orange’s Lutcher Stark High School in the early 1970s. Wade followed in his father’s footsteps. Bum was the head coach of the Houston Oilers and New Orleans Saints.*****Last Monday, the BCISD school board, in a unanimous vote, hired 43 year old Chris Stump as new athletic director and head football coach. Dr. Darrell Myers is superintendent and Brian Beard is board president.*****Community Women in Action honors longtime educator Ann Bryant as their Senior of the Year. Ann was born May 14, 1929 in Port Neches to Earl and Ethel Kitchens. She learned early about responsibility and a strong work ethic. She and her brother James milked 100 cows twice a day and helped in almost every facet of the dairy business. She earned the nickname “Milk Bottle” from the other kids in school. She also delivered milk in bottles door to door. She married Cecil Bryant in 1948 and started her teaching career. (Editor’s note: Ann still lives in Bridge City and is still active. She will be 88 in May. A great lady.)*****Longtime school board member Gus Garza has been hospitalized in Victoria with a bad heart condition. He and his late wife Angelina came to Bridge City in 1947. Gus served on the school board for over 25 years. (Editor’s note: Gus, who was a retired photographer with Texaco has since passed away.)*****Lathan Edward Schlicher, son of Robert and Tiffany, turns one year old February 13.*****Payton Choate, 9 years old, shot an eight-point buck in Newton County on November 18 and he’s still bragging about it.*****The Bridge City Chamber hosted ribbon cutting for the new location and building of Debbie’s Gold Gym, at 1640 Texas Ave. Buggs and Debbie Crews are the owners. (Editor’s note: Happy 10th anniversary on their new location this Valentine’s Day.)*****We were all saddened this week to learn about the death of Justin Hahn, son of Carol and Judge Buddie Hahn. (Editor’s note: Justin, a personable young guy, a natural born salesman who never met a stranger. I can’t believe it’s been 10 years. I will never forget this special young man. My thoughts are with Carol and Buddie on this day. God bless.*****GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN: Heath Alan Duhon, 29, of Orange died Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2007. Service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Little Cypress Baptist Church. Heath was born Jan. 12, 1978 in Orange to Ronnie and Rhonda Duhon. He was a plant operator Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Misty Duhon; daughters, Alyssa and Baylee Duhon; parents, Ronnie and Rhonda Duhon; grandmother, Ruby Bonner and great-grandfather, Pierre Duhon. He is also survived by his brothers, Brant Duhon; and Jeremy Farwell, and their siblings.***** Carl Edward Rowsey Jr. 54, of Orange, passed away Friday, Feb. 2. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Carl is preceded in death by his wife, Della Marie Rowsey and is survived by his daughter, Angela Coursey and her husband Kenneth, sons, Christopher Rowsey, Sr. and his wife Susan and Carl Rowsey, III and 14 Grandchildren.***** Robert “Glen” Poisel, 53, of Orange died Monday, Feb. 5. A Mass of Christian Burial was at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Orange. He served in the U. S. Army and was a lifelong resident of Orange where he enjoyed rock hunting, reading and reenacting the Civil War and the early pioneer days.He is survived by his parents, Joyce and William Poisel Sr., his brothers William “Sonny” Poisel Jr. and his wife Claire and Mickey Poisel; two nieces, two nephews and one great nephew.***** Captain Jack Piediscalzi, 76, of Bridge City died Wednesday Feb. 7, 2007 at his home. Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Bridge City with Pastor Paul Zoch officiating. Captain Piediscalzi was self-employed and an entrepreneur. He is survived by his wife, Anneita Piediscalzi, sons Jack.and Mike; daughters Dee Bocchino, Rhonda Hardin, and Kim Montoya, adopted daughter, Terri Lance. Jack is also survived by his grandchildren, Christie, Sheri, Alicia, Shelby, Lisa, Rodney Wayne, Tracie, Colman, Hannah and Hayden and great-grandchildren, Brandon, Katie, Emily, Tyler, Samantha, Alexandra, Gavin and Justleigh.

40 Years Ago-1977

Jarvis A. Buckley, Jr., Melvin Hogan and Gary Johnson will run as a slate for the West Orange-Cove school board. They are running as an anti-merger slate. *****The 1977 Chevy El Camino is tough, beautiful to look at, and is on sale at Harmon Chevrolet at 3rd and Green in Orange, for only $5,217. *****Country western songwriter and vocalist Mac Davis will be the headliner for Orange County Night at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Feb. 26. *****Hanks Real Estate now has a full crew including pretty Kim Thrailkille, Edward Patton, and Florence Miller, who is Sheila Beeson’s mother. Robert Hanks is owner. *****State Rep. Wayne Peveto has enough backing in Orange County to warrant the introduction of a bill, which would create Orange County’s third district court. *****‘The Followers’ have just released their first gospel album. Daryl Segura and Charles Hartman, two young Bridge City guys, are part of the musical group. *****Ted Wilkinson, formerly of Orange and general manager of Holly Motor Company on MacArthur Circle, is now part owner of Pharris-Wilkinson Pontiac-Buick in Bryan. He and wife Josie send regards to Orange Friends. (Editor’s note: Ted has had three wives since Josie, and last we heard he had a dealership in Victoria.)*****Fain Holbrook celebrates a birthday Feb. 18.*****Spec Faries celebrates his day Feb. 15. *****Grey Davis will reach 13 on Feb. 21. *****Orange Savings and Loan opens their new location on 16th. St. in Orange. *****Ribbon cutting held at ‘The Shoe Tree’ in Bridge City. City Manager C.R. Nash did the honors. *****Bill Boren is fighting the rainy weather as he tries to complete his apartment complex on Patillo Road near Bridge City. *****Terry Bridges, former Bridge City baseball star, pitched his first game for Lamar in a tourney held in Mexico City. Terry won his first game. *****According to W.T. Oliver and Roy Dunn, gumbo captains of the Bridge City gumbo team, Bridge City, Louisiana, declared the ‘Gumbo Capital of the World’ by Governor Edwin Edwards, has challenged the B.C. Texas team to a gumbo cook off. The Texas team has accepted and the cooking duel will take place in Orange, April 30. ***** Filing as Bridge City school board incumbents are Bill Townes, Gus Garza and former teacher Barbara Landry. *****Rusty Wilson, Bridge City Distributive Education director, has talked several Rotarians into judging D.E. competition to be held in Port Arthur. Judges are H.D. Pate, Tim Lieby, J.R. Wilson, Barry Wiseman and Ken Wyatt. *****The number one country song is ‘Near You’ by George Jones and Tammy Waynette.

A FEW HAPPENINGS

A couple of weeks ago David Self suffered a massive heart attack that required a quadruple bypass. We understand his recovery is going well, however he no longer will own and operate David Self Tractor, the Mahindra dealership. The tractor outlet in Buna will resume under different ownership and should be back in full operation next week. The Winnie and Beaumont stores will not reopen. *****We were sorry to learn about the death of “Chuck” Peet, he was only 51 years old. Charles Peet, Jr., was a great guy who battled cancer. The guy had a great personality. He and his friend Van Choate together were a riot. Visitation will be held Friday, 5 to 8 p.m. at Claybar Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Our condolences to wife Misty and her family. Please see obituary.*****The Wednesday Lunch Bunch will dine at PK’s Grill this week. Next week the Bunch will dine at Novrozsky’s. That will be the first time in the last couple of years to lunch with those folks. Novrozsky’s is now under new management. Everyone is welcome and we urge you to attend this first gathering.*****A few folks we know celebrating their special day in the next few days: Feb. 8: Kaitlyn Ezel, Lois Powell and Barbara Fix celebrate birthdays today. They share with celebrities wrestler Big Show, 45, metal singer Vince Neil, 45 and actor Seth Green, 43.*****Feb. 9: Jivin’ Gene Bourgeois and Karen Fuslier share birthdays today. Doyce Sherman, raised way out in the country in Abbeville, celebrates a birthday today. Also celebrating are Cynthia Fisher and Lisa Woods. Joining them are actors Joe Pesci, 74, Charlie Day, 41, Mia Farrow, 72, singers Travis Tritt, 55 and Carole King, 75.*****Feb. 10: Our buddy, Richard’s boss, CEO of Peggy’s on the Bayou, Peggy Albair, celebrates today. Also having another birthday are the Gunn twins Travor and Tyler Gunn. I’ve been wishing these twins a happy birthday since they were little tots, over 20 years ago.*****Feb. 11: Twins Deric and Eric Prevost are a year older today. Also celebrating are Brittany Carpenter, Kevin Bourque, Jody Connor and Stephen Allen. They are joined by actors Taylor Lautner, 25 and Jennifer Aniston, 48, singer Kelly Rowland, 36 and politician Jeb Bush, 64.*****Feb. 12: Christy Reves, Jordan Guererro, Michelle Moore, John Hall and Sara Childsb celebrate today. Celebrities joining them are pop singer Mike Posnerb, 29, baseball player Todd Frazierb, 31 and children’s author Judy Blume, 79.*****Feb. 13: Celebrating today are Judy Ford, Liz Fontenot and Jeremy Delano. Joining them are singers Robbie Williams, 43, Peter Gabriel, 67, TV host Jerry Springer 73 and football player Randy Moss, 40.*****Feb. 14: City councilman and former Pinehurst mayor, married to pretty Lyndia, TW Permenter is a year older today. Also celebrating are Judy Harrison and Fred Kennedy. Celebrating birthdays on this day also are actors Tiffany Thornton, 31 and Danai Gurira, 39, football player Jim Kelly, 57 and politician Michael Bloomberg, 75. *****Congratulations to Dayle and Stump Weatherford chosen Queen and King of the Mardi Gras ball. They will be highlighted in the parade in Orange Feb. 18.

CAJUN STORY OF THE WEEK

Da young widow Miss Maude and her little boy child, Tee-Mac, live way out in da country on da bayou near Forked Island. Las week, Miss Maude sent Tee-Mac to da bayou to get a bucket of water. Tee-Mac say, “Okay, Mama, I go me.”

Before long he came running back to da house as fas as he can him. Out of breath, he say, “Mama, Mama, I didn’t got no water me. A big gator done snatched da bucket rat ottua my hand him.”

His Mama say, “Son, you know we got to have some water us, to cook wit, to wash wit and to drink. Now Tee-Mac, you take dat utta bucket and bring youself back down dere and get us some water. Dat alligator was probably as scared of you as you was of it.”

“Mama,” Tee-Mac say, “If dat dere gator was as scared of me as I was of him, dat water, it ain’t fit to use no.”

Super Bowl Bits and Pieces.

A audience of 111.3 million viewers watched the first Super Bowl ever to go into overtime. The largest however for any American TV show was 114.4 million viewers who watched the Patriots beat Seattle Seahawks in 2015. Nielsen rating says a million viewers slipped away in the third quarter when the Falcons led 28-3. They missed the Patriots come back.****Nine members of Cathy Riley’s Bridge City Strutters Drill Team performed with Lady Gaga’s halftime choreography group. The Strutters performance had to be kept a secret over two weeks while they rehearsed. The rehearsals were held in Baytown and Pasadena every day. Lady Gaga was at every practice. The girls have a lot of stories and memories that will last a longtime. Ms. Riley has done a great job and her Strutters have received many honors over the past 20 years. Riely said, “It’s an opportunity that may come only once in a lifetime.” *****Texas’ top law enforcement “The Rangers’ are on the trail of who might have stolen Tom Brady’s Super Bowl game jersey. It was Brady’s fifth championship win. The jersey was stolen from New England’s locker room. It is the most valuable Super Bowl collectors item.*****One hundred forty thousand out-of-town folks visited Houston during Super Bowl week. Many traveled through Orange County. In the two weeks leading up to the game one million plus visitors used the Houston airport system. Houston received some $250 million in economic stimulus. More than 1.3 million people attended Super Bowl live festivities downtown.*****I’ve hung around here way too long and I’ve gotta get gone. Thanks for your time. I hope you will read us cover to cover. We have stuff you won’t read elsewhere. Take care and God bless.

