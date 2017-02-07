For The Record- Dave Rogers

Stump and Dayle Weatherford were crowned King and Oueen of the Orange Mardi Gras Ball Saturaday night. The King and King of Celebration

were joined on the Royal Court by Duke and Duchess of Wonderland, Dakota and Jessica Risinger:; The Duke and Duchess of Fourth of July, Johnny and Becky Trahan; The Duke and Duchess of Dia de los Muertos, Russell and Temple Perry; and the Bachelors and Duchess of Bacholorettes, Robert and Cheryl Stalnaker. The Captains of the Ball were Bobby and Nicole Wolfford.