Golden Pass LNG recently donated $50,000 to Lamar State College Port Arthur’s Sheila McCarthy Umphrey Industrial Technology Center. The new Technology Center will house the Process Technology, Instrumentation Technology, Computer Drafting, and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning programs. Construction, which is being undertaken by SpawGlass Construction Corp., is expected to be completed this summer. Golden Pass LNG’s donation will help with the acquisition of equipment for the new center. Pictured at the construction site are, from left, LSCPA Program Director for Process Technology and Instrumentation George Bohn, LSCPA Chair of Business and Technology Sheila Guillot, SpawGlass Operations Manager Jerry Vandervoort, Golden Pass LNG Terminal and Pipeline Superintendent Bryan Dunnam, Golden Pass LNG Vice President for Operations John Fraser, LSCPA President Dr. Betty Reynard, Golden Pass LNG Vice President for Human Resources and Public Affairs Robert Bilnoski, SpawGlass Superintendent Cody Wilson, SpawGlass Intern Garrett McMillan, LSCPA Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Gary Stretcher, Golden Pass LNG Human Resources and Public Affairs Generalist Christine Chesney, and LSCPA Dean of Technical Programs Sheila Trahan.

