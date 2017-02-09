Martin J. Fontenot, 77, of Orange, Texas, passed away on February 6, 2017, at his home.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2017, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on October 21, 1940, Martin was the son of Isaac and Ruby Fontenot. Martin was a veteran of the United States Air Force who served his country for 20 years before retiring. He graduated from Bridge City High School in 1959. Martin enjoyed playing pool, duck hunting, playing sports, and was a Dallas Cowboy fan. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, William Fontenot and Alton Fontenot.

He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Fontenot, of Arizona; siblings, Betty Fruge and husband Elgie, of Mauriceville, Joyce Durda and husband Paul, of Euclid, OH, Emery Fontenot and wife Rose, of Pasco, WA, and Janice Binagia and husband Kevin, of Houston; along with his sister-in-law, Laura Fontenot.