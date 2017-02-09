Displaying the sponsorship check are Joey Crawford, Waitr City Manager for Beaumont/Port Arthur, Waitr Growth Marketing Manager Megan Ketchum and Scott Street, Director of Athletics, Lamar State College Port Arthur.

Waitr, a premier mobile app providing on-demand restaurant ordering, delivery and carryout, presented a check to Lamar State College Port Arthur’s Athletic Department as a proud sponsor of the school. Waitr Growth Marketing Manager Megan Ketchum presented the $2,000 check to LSCPA’s Scott Street, Director of Athletics.

Active in the Port Arthur community, Waitr donated the funds to provide scholarships for student athletes at LSCPA. Ketchum said, “We hope that this sponsorship is the start of a great partnership between Waitr and Lamar State College.”

“Our partnership with Waitr is a tremendous step forward for our athletics program. One of our key goals is to make our program more fun for our fans and working with Waitr helps us enrich the experience for the people who support us every season. If our fans are craving pizza, seafood or, really anything, they can use the Waitr app to have dinner delivered right to the stadium during games. An added bonus is that visiting fans get to see what the local cuisine offers … and there are many great restaurants here in Southeast Texas. The Seahawks family is truly excited to welcome Waitr as a new corporate partner,” said Street.

Waitr allows customers to order food through IPhone and Android apps as well as through common web browsers. Free to download, the apps provide a convenient way to have delicious food delivered straight from favorite local restaurants. The free apps can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play. The web address is www.waitrapp.com.

“LSCPA has set up a Waitr delivery station for their home basketball games where fans can easily meet with the Waitr delivery drivers to pick up their orders. With Waitr, people can receive great local food delivered anywhere,” said Ketchum.

Waitr is among the fastest growing and most pioneering on-demand food app companies in the U.S., and stays committed to helping restaurant operators grow their business by providing powerful data and technology to reach new customers. With more than 1,300 restaurants in the network and hundreds of thousands of users on the platform, Waitr is uniquely positioned to help restaurants expand their business and deliver the best experience to the consumer.

ABOUT WAITR: Established in 2013 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Waitr is the premiere Restaurant Technology Platform. Our mission is to develop the local food culture for communities across the United States. Waitr enables restaurants to reach new markets with affordable, friction-less ordering. Our app introduces users to great local food, and a dining experience like none other. Waitr is available on iPhone and Android devices, and on your web browser. It’s free to download. Waitr is the most convenient way to discover, order and eat great local food from awesome restaurants.

