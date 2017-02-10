Little Cypress-Mauriceville Boys Powerlifting took First Place with a total of 60 points at the Bear Invitational Meet on Thursday, February 9. This was their third meet of the season and third time to claim the top spot. The Girls placed Fourth in team standings with 21 points.

Individual standings for the boys include first place winners Hunter Angelo – 148 weight class, 1145 lb. total; Victor Davila – 165 weight class, 1120 total;

Ethan McKay – 181 weight class, 1165 total; Alex Reed – 198 weight class 1275 total; Trent Brown – 220 weight class 1115 total; Colt LeBleu – 275 weight class, 1430 total; and Jeremiah Armstrong – super heavy weight, 1775 total.

Coming in Second, Third, Fourth and Sixth, respectively, were Lucas Russell – 220 weight class, 1115 total; Grant LaCour – 275 weight class, 1210 total; Jordan Parks – 275 weight class, 1160 total; and Malik Griffin – 220 weight class, 950 total.

Two of the Lady Bears took first: Ceideah Walker – 105 weight class, 325 total and Breanna Dyson – 259+ weight class, 685 total. Others who placed are Sarah Bates – 181 weight class, 475 total, Third, Sydney McGraw – 181 weight class, 330 total, Fourth; Alexis Trichell – 148 weight class, 480 total, Fifth and Krystal Alicea – 198 weight class, 500 total, Fifth.

David Kendrick and Kim Levens are the coach and assistant coach for Bear Iron.