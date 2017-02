Mrs. Kristi Braquet, Religion teacher at St. Mary Catholic School was teaching a lesson to her Kindergarten class about the Jesus and his Last Supper. The students enjoyed sharing bread and drink.

Pictured are front (left to right) Matthew Nguyen, Katie Boehme, Justin Khatt, then Ben Harris and Korbin Walker, Kylee Lanting and Luke Laughlin, Kayleigh Burch and Nylah Thomas, Audrey Broussard and Emma Davidson and finally Braylon Stokey, Sean Neito and Tristan Balthazar.