In January, Girl Scouts took pre-orders and now customers can purchase their favorite varieties – Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Caramel deLites, Shortbread, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Patties and Thanks-A-Lot, before or after they’ve picked up their household items. The newest cookie S’mores, a crispy graham cookie double dipped in yummy crème icing and finished with a scrumptious chocolatey coating, will also be available for purchase. Packages cost just $4.

Returning to the cookie line-up is the gluten free chocolate chip peanut butter oatmeal cookie called Trios. The bite size cookies are made with real chocolate chips, real peanut butter and certified gluten free whole grain oats and will retail for $5 per package. Customers looking to purchase packages of Trios are encouraged to ask troops selling cookies at booths about this option.

When customers stop by a cookie booth to purchase a package of Girl Scout Cookies, they are not only helping to teach girls The Five Skills – decision making, goal setting, money management, business ethics and people skills, but they are also giving girls across southeast Texas the ability to power new, unique and amazing experiences.

Every penny, after paying the baker, stays with the local council and is reinvested into girl programming and activities for girls. Girls use their proceeds to attend summer camp, take an overseas trip or complete service projects to better their communities.

Girl Scouts will be filling orders through March 26, the last day of the Cookie Program. To find a cookie booth in your area, visit: www.girlscoutcookies.org or download the Cookie Finder app from iTunes or Google Play.

Girl Scouts of the USA is the world’s preeminent organization for girls, with a membership of more than 2.8 million girls and adults. Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Chartered by GSUSA to provide Girl Scouting locally, Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council is one of the largest Girl Scout councils in the country serving more than 58,000 girl members and nearly 17,000 adults in 26 southeast Texas counties

Photo Caption: [CookieBooth]: Girl Scouts from the San Jacinto Council will begin selling Girl Scout Cookies in front of retail locations across southeast Texas beginning February 17 at 4p.m. as part of the Girl Scout Cookie Program. The program is the largest girl-led business in the world and teaches girls essential skills to succeed personally and professionally. The cookie sale ends March 26.