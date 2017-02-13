Paula Ann (O’Quinn) Campbell, 50, of Merryville, Louisiana, passed away at her home on Thursday, February 9, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at Dorman Funeral Home; Michael Wilson, Sr. officiating. Paula will be laid to rest near her home in Hyatt Cemetery, with a graveside committal service following the funeral service, at 2:00 PM. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 AM- 12:00 PM on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at Dorman Funeral Home.

Paula was born on Friday, October 7, 1966, in Houston, Texas, to Joann O’Quinn and the late, James Ray O’Quinn. She was a resident of Merryville, Louisiana, for the past four years and was a resident of Texas prior. Paula was a Christian woman, who grew up as a member of the Church of God. She was known for her beautiful singing voice and would lend her God given talent to her church on Sundays. Paula’s voice also helped her win several singing competitions. When Paula wasn’t working as a Pharmaceutical Technician, she loved spending time at home with her family and tending to her flowers, and vegetable garden. Paula, also known as CB Handle “Lady Camo”, enjoyed when she was able to jump on the CB Radio and straighten up the ones that just were not acting right. Paula loved all animals, especially her beloved Chihuahua, Peanut. She also let it be known, that if she could, she would spend all of her time on her porch with a Dr. Pepper in hand, watching the hummingbirds and her flowers grow. Paula was a loving partner, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and friend, who will be missed by all of those who knew her.

Preceding Paula in death are her father, James O’Quinn and husband, Robbie Campbell.

Paula is survived by her loving partner, Darren Foster of Merryville, Louisiana; daughter, Norma Hopson of Nederland, Texas; son, Michael Wilson, Jr. of Deweyville, Texas; mother, Joann O’Quinn of Houston, Texas; brother, Clifton Ray O’Quinn of League City, Texas; grandson, Myles Hopson of Nederland, Texas; and numerous friends, and members of extended family.

Honoring Paula as Pallbearers are Jacob Burris, Jason Touchette, John Wilson, Glenn Price, and Shawn Holden.

