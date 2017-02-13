Robbie Wayne Campbell, 64, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at Harbor Hospice, in Beaumont, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 PM on Sunday, February 12, 2017, at Dorman Funeral Home; Pastor Keith May officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3:00- 5:00 PM on Sunday, February 12, 2017, at Dorman Funeral Home.

Robbie was born on Monday, May 12, 1952, in Port Arthur, Texas, to the late Effie Lee (Packwood) and Johnny Campbell. As an adult, Robbie lived the majority of his life in Southeast Texas and worked in the construction industry as a painter. When Robbie wasn’t working, he enjoyed being on the road, riding his motorcycle. He also loved spending time outdoors camping and fishing, and could always be found around a bonfire. When Robbie was with his family and friends, he made sure there was never a dull moment, especially when it was his turn to sing karaoke. It may easily be said, that Robbie was a man who truly lived and will be missed by all of those who knew, and loved him.

Preceding Robbie in death are his parents, Effie Lee and Johnny Campbell and sister, Juanita Neel.

Robbie is survived by his sisters, Joyce Addison and her husband, Larry of Deweyville, Texas, and Joan May and her husband, Keith, of Prairieville, Louisiana; brothers, Johnny Andrew Campbell and his wife, Teresa, of Orange, Texas, and Jeffery Lynn Campbell, and his wife, Mary, of Deweyville, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.