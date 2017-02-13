Stark High School choir students have earned advancement to the State UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest in May. The students, under the direction of Caleb Henson, are (see photo) front row, Rita Jenkins, Alexcia Tezeno, Claydra Rhodes; and, back row, Manuel Franklin, Jared Dupree, and Dwaun Guidry.

The students qualified at the UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest held at Lumberton High School in January. The State UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest will be held in Pflugerville in May.