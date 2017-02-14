For The Record- Dave Rogers

Four Bridge City High School students were recently honored for their artwork shown in the Houston Livestock School Art Competition. Junior Malaynia Motomura, left, earned Best of Show ribbon while junior Elishka Suchardova and sophomore Hannah Huff earned Gold ribbons and junior Jordan Janis won Special Merit ribbon.

Their art will be on display in the Hayloft Gallery during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The quartet also received applications for the School of Gassell and Shreiner University summer art programs.

More than 60 BCHS students entered the competition.

