David Vernon May, 63, a native of West Monroe, Louisiana, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2017, at Baptist Hospital of Southeast- Texas, in Beaumont, Texas.

David was born on August 31, 1953. He was raised in Orange, Texas, and graduated from Lutcher Stark High School in 1971. As a proud member of the Local 195 Pipefitter’s Union, he traveled across the United States. David had a passion for fishing, especially with this beloved brother, C. D. May. He enjoyed cooking for and hanging out with friends, and family. David had a great sense of humor and always had a “story” to share, with all those who would listen.

Preceding David in death are is his beloved son, David Howard May; his father, David Wesley May; mother, Annette Moudy Vidalier; step-father, Murphy Vidalier; sister, Deborah May Bilbo; brother, Calvin Dean May; and step-sister, Nada Vidalier Simon.

David was previously married to Leslie Williams, the mother of his children, and to Laura White.

Katherine Elizabeth May, his daughter, will cherish his memory most. David is also survived by his sister-in-law, Rebecca Wilson May; step-brother, Ted Vidalier; nephews, Kevin Vidalier and Keith Vidalier; Nieces, Wendy May Hanks, Stormy May Apocada, Kim Vidalier, Devin Simon, and Christina Crutcher.

Corey White and Matthew Blanchard were like sons to David and will miss him dearly. Lesa Schexnider, Tricia Blanchard, Deborah Kelley, “Mr. Weldon”, and Benny Anderson, were great friends to David.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dorman Funeral Home. A gathering of family and friends will be announced at a later date.