The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Education Foundation, Inc. held its annual prize patrol on Monday, February 13, and handed out 22 grants, totaling $23,109.47 to staff through the District.

Grant items to be purchased range from individually-paced computer programs to Legos for building robots to a 3D printer that will be used across the range of subject areas; audiobooks for early literacy to a band saw for building trades.

The Foundation, whose volunteer Board of Directors is made up of community members, business representatives, professionals and parents hold fund-raisers during the year to provide funding of these projects to enhance the educational opportunities offered to students in the LCM District.

This year’s grants bring the number funded to 163 for a total of $196.569.98 since the Foundation first began the Grants-To-Educators program in 2004.

Recipients this year include Tiffany Guayante, Hillary Jeanis, Summer Diamond, Laura Silva, Emily Racca, Tania Jackson, Kelly Meadows, Michelle Courmier, Crystal Gerage, Wayne Stephenson, Josh Leger, Julie Pelt, Jennifer Unflat, Stacey Arabie, Jessica Crowell, Tera Cassidy, April Thompson, Staci McFarlane, Sharon Bridges, Amy Collazo, Babs Foster, Jeannie Alexander, Leigh Martin, Carie Broussard, Sommer Reynolds, Sherri Hoffpauir, Angie Locke and Brenda Jones.

Attached Photos (Use at your discretion)

Band saw – LCM High School Building Trades teacher, Wayne Stephenson, accepts check from Education Foundation while students look on.

Sit.Stand.Wiggle.Learn – Tania Jackson’s class at Mauriceville Elementary will receive flexible seating, which research has found increases student motivation and leads to higher engagement of students in learning.

Leigh – Little Cypress Junior High teacher Leigh Martin will use the school’s new 3D printer in her technology, 21st Century Skills and robotics classes, but has plans to introduce staff across the curriculum to uses that the printer can have in language, history and other subjects.

