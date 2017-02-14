Tommie Jean (Causey) Westmoreland, 83, of Kountze, Texas, passed away at her home on Sunday, February 12, 2017. Funeral services, under the direction of Dorman Funeral Home, will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 , at Kountze Church of Christ, in Kountze, Texas; Minister Tom Hodge officiating. Committal service will follow the funeral service at 4:00 PM , at Autumn Oaks Memorial Park, in Orange, Texas. Visitation for family and friends will be from 10:00 AM- 12:00PM , on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 , at Kountze Church of Christ, in Kountze, Texas.

Tommie was born on Tuesday, April 4, 1933, in Nacogdoches, Texas, to the late Arlie Mae (Carroll) Spradley and Giles Davis. Prior to moving to Kountze, Tommie was a resident of Orange, Texas, for the majority of her life, where she and her husband, Lowell Westmoreland, raised their beautiful family. Tommie was a Christian woman and worshipped with the Kountze Church of Christ. She was the matriarch of her family and worked hard to keep a nice home, and raise her children. She was also a department manager at Wal-Mart, before she retired. Even though she was a woman who loved to dress with pizzazz and sparkle, she could often be found at the lease, in a deer stand, waiting for a ten point to walk by. Tommie enjoyed the time that she was able to spend traveling, especially when she was able to see the wildflowers, and John Wayne movies. She was a woman who loved to laugh and had a loving spirit that will be missed, by all those who knew her.

Preceding Tommie in death is her husband, Lowell Westmoreland; parents, Arlie Spradley and Giles Davis; and grandson, Richard Neal Westmoreland.

Tommie is survived by her daughter, Beckie Anne Fife and her husband, Robert, of Kountze, Texas; sons, Richard Dennis Westmoreland and his wife, Sheri, of Utopia, Texas, and Paul Truitt Westmoreland and his wife, Becky, of Bridge City, Texas; sister, Robbie Fontenot; sisters-in-law, Dorris Welch and Sue Westmoreland; brother-in-law, Don Westmoreland; grandchildren, Bethany Carol Wright, Travis Lynn Fife, Brian Matthew Fife, and Joshua Phillip Fife; great-grandchildren, Kinley Beth Fife, Vaughn Zachary Lopez, Harrison James Fife, Gatlin Dallen Fife, and Truitt Case Wright; and numerous members of extended family, and friends.

Honoring Tommie as Pallbearers is Travis Fife, Brian Fife, Joshua Fife, Kevin Westmoreland, John Fife, Perry Wright, and Sterling McDonald; Honorary Pallbearers are Neal Westmoreland, Don Westmoreland, Melvin Shavers, Harold Adams, Fred Johnson, and Robbie McDonald.

Kountze Church of Christ; 1035 N. Pine St. Kountze, Texas, 77625