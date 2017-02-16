Bobby Lynn Hammett, 81, of Orange, Texas, passed away on February 14, 2017, in Kirbyville, Texas.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Officiating will be his longtime friend, Mr. Charlie Wood.

Born in Sherman, Texas, on March 16, 1935, Bobby was the son of William and Leola Hammett. He was a former reserve deputy for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department serving under Sheriffs Buck Patillo and Ed Parker. Bobby spent time working for Levingston Shipbuilding as well as working as a freelance computer tech for home health agencies across Texas. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dorene Hammett; children, Suzy Permenter and husband Billy and Deena Moffatt and husband Pete; grandchildren, Shelby Crouch and husband Nicholas, Meridith Shallenberger and husband Brett, Michael Scott Moffatt, and Alicia Permenter; great-grand-children, Dillon Crouch and Emily Crouch; brother, Jerry Lee Hammett; and his fur child, Carly.