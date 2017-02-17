Joseph (Joe) Edward Myers, 79, of Bedias, formally of Orange, died February 15, 2017 in College Station, Texas. Joe was born on August 29, 1937 to Alvin and Lucille Myers in Sulphur, Louisiana. Joe proudly served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Temple Inland in Orange, Texas after working 37 years as a maintenance mechanic. He is preceded in death by his parents and stepdaughters, Andrea Williams and Dana Silkwood. He is lovingly survived by his wife, Doris Myers; daughters, Debbie Aarron and husband Howard of Orange, Texas, Dianne Johnson and husband John of Jersey Village, Texas, Danette Prince and husband Mark of Montgomery, Texas, seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; sister, Elaine Lemoine; brother, Jerry Myers; as well as numerous extended family members and friends. A celebration of Joe’s life will be held Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at the Singleton Baptist Church in Singleton, Texas.

