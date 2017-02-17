Bridge City, TX February 16, 2017: The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome Goosehead Insurance Asevedo & Temple Agency to its membership February 16, 2017. This agency is locally owned and operated by Johnny Asevedo and Kory Temple. Johnny and Kory represent a variety of top-rated local and national carriers to provide you with the coverage you need at a price you can afford. They understand that each client’s needs are unique and offer insurance for: home, auto, ATV, boat, flood, windstorm, and more. Goosehead is conveniently located at 1650 Texas Ave., Ste. G, in Bridge City. For a free quote or more information on what they offer, give them a call at 409-882-9500 or check them out on Facebook.

