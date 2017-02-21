Cathy F. Amacker, 60, of Orange, TX, departed this life on Wednesday, February 15, 2017.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M., at El Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 704 12th St, Orange, TX, on Saturday, February 25, 2017. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M., at the church. Burial will follow at Hollywood Cemetery, under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff.

Her love will remain in the hearts of her niece, Tiffphany Jenkins and nephew, Timothy Allen, whom she raised like her own; brother, Roy Amacker (Johnnie), special friend, Sharon Gyasi; other family members, loved ones, and friends.