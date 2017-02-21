Forrest Wayne Gardner, 85, of Deweyville, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at Harbor Hospice of Beaumont, in Beaumont, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, February 19, 2017, at Dorman Funeral Home; Brother John Fortenberry of Calvary Baptist Church- Deweyville officiating. Forrest will be laid to rest at Antioch Cemetery, in Buna, Texas, at 3:00 PM, on Sunday, February 19, 2017. Visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the funeral service, from 11:00AM- 1:00PM, on Sunday, February 19, 2017, at Dorman Funeral Home.

Forrest was born on Saturday, June 13, 1931, to the late Katherine I. (Twadell) and Thomas W. Gardner, in Lamar Burton, Missouri, and graduated from Lamar High School, in 1946. In October 1950, Forrest enlisted with the United States Navy and was sent to boot camp, in San Diego, California. Once completing his time in boot camp, Forrest was sent to Japan, in 1951, where he boarded the USS Hector AR, until 1954, when his contract time was complete. 28 days as a civilian was enough for Forrest and he reenlisted in Los Angeles, California, and was assigned to board the USS Shangri La. After his time aboard the USS Shangri La, Forrest came to Greenville, Texas, where he worked as a United States Navy Recruiter. In 1958, Forrest left Greenville, Texas, for Post, Florida, where he boarded the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt. During his time on the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt, Forrest managed to cross the Atlantic Ocean, six times. From 1968 to 1969, Forrest went to Vietnam and was aboard the USS Kitty Hawk Aircraft Carrier. July 2, 1970, Lieutenant Forrest Wayne Gardner received an honorable discharge while stationed in Orange, Texas. On July 6, 1970, Forrest started his job as a Machinist and retired from James River, in 1990, after 20 years. Forrest was a man who loved his family and would do anything for them. He also enjoyed the time he got to spend at the deer lease and on his four-wheeler and his fishing trips to Missouri with his friends, and family. He was a strong man with a big heart, who was loved by everyone. Forrest was a husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, who will be missed by many.

Preceding Forrest in death are his parents, Katherine and Thomas Gardner; loving wife and mother of his children, Ruby Gardner; loving companion, Marjorie Wells; daughter, Amelia Bonite Glenn; and sons, Larry Dwaine (Garcia) Gardner and Mark Antonio (Watson) Gardner.

Forrest is survived by his daughters, Mia Ruby Elledge and Patricia Ann Guidry; son, Curtis Joe (Kerk) Gardner; sisters, Helen Jean Marti, Opal Young, and Edith Kay Marti; “umpteen dozen” grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many members of extended family, and friends, who loved him dearly.

The family would like to extend a big thank you to the kind people of Cherished Years for the two years of care and support.